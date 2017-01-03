Salman Khan is now truly showing off versatility with every film of his. After getting trained in wrestling for Sultan, the actor will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s war backdrop love story Tubelight. What’s interesting is that for the the first time, the actor is taking up a dance film with Remo D’Souza which will go on the floors in 2018.

Salman will be playing a father to a 13 year old girl in the film and his character will be of a trained dancer. The actor is set to undergo humongous training for the same since he’s otherwise known for his freestyle dance.

The actor recently confirmed taking up the project when he spoke to a popular magazine for an interview.

Remo D’Souza’s last directorial was Tiger Shroff’s A Flying Jatt which was a superhero drama.