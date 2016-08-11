Salman Khan’s latest release under the Yash Raj banner has made a massive business of 300 crores and it looks like the production house now wants to latch onto him for a few more films. He will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight which has gone on the floors recently.

According to a report by a popular daily, Salman will be seen in Ek Tha Tiger‘s sequel after this film. The sequel will not be helmed by Kabir Khan and in fact it will be taken up by Sultan‘s director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Since Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar have had no differences over this, the former has given a green signal for the sequel.

If reports are to be believed, the film will be titled ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘. Aditya Chopra will pen the script, while Ali Abbas Zafar will look into the dialogues and screenplay.

An official confirmation is still awaited on the same.