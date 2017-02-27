Salman Khan after singing a few Hindi songs for his own films, is now all set to croon a track in Marathi. The actor was recently snapped attending a launch event for his good friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s next. It is at that very event we learnt that, Khan will be singing a song for Manjrekar’s next film Fun Unlimited (FU).


Salman confirmed that he will sing a Marathi song in the film. Check out what he had to say here:

The film will star Sairaat fame star Akash Thosar in the lead.

Salman Khan Sings For Sairaat Star Aakash Thosar's Next Film FU
Salman will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight which hits the theaters this Eid.

