Salman Khan Sings For Sairaat Star Aakash Thosar’s Next Film FU

Salman Khan after singing a few Hindi songs for his own films, is now all set to croon a track in Marathi. The actor was recently snapped attending a launch event for his good friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s next. It is at that very event we learnt that, Khan will be singing a song for Manjrekar’s next film Fun Unlimited (FU).

Salman confirmed that he will sing a Marathi song in the film. Check out what he had to say here:

The film will star Sairaat fame star Akash Thosar in the lead.

Salman will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight which hits the theaters this Eid.