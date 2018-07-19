Salman Khan To Roll With A Motorcycle Stunt In Circus For Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat

The shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s period drama Bharat starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani kick starts this Sunday. The sequence begins at Mumbai’s Filmistan Studio, after which they will move to Malta followed by a schedule in Abu Dhabi.

After months of planning by director Ali Abbas Zafar, the shoot begins with an elaborate circus sequence set in late ’60s. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the director said, “The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus like Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha’s introduction. He plays a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in the circus while she is a trapeze artiste,”. Salman Khan, who had been busy with Da-bangg Tour could only begin the training from Tuesday whereas Disha Patani had been preparing herself for a while now.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who’s busy wrapping her Hollywood Projects will join the cast in August. “We will be ending the Mumbai schedule with a Holi song featuring Priyanka and Salman. She joins the shoot in August and will have different looks in the film which the team has been working on in great detail as the film travels from the 1960s to the present day,” informs the director.

The film essentially covers the life of a man (Salman Khan) as he lives through these significant moments in history, leading up to the present. As shared by the director, the prosthetics will take Salman back to his Karan Arjun days!