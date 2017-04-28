This will be a year full of double dhamaka and double masti for Salman Khan’s fans. There have been reports that the actor will be seen in a double role in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 and now filmmaker Anees Bazmee has confirmed that Salman will be seen in a double role in the sequel to his 2005 film no entry! The film will be titled No Entry Mein Entry.

Talking to a leading daily, the filmmaker has confirmed that Salman, with whom he shares a very good rapport has loved the script of the film. The filmmaker said that he is presently giving finishing touches to the film’s script in which Salman will be seen in a double role. He further revealed that he will soon be talking to the actor regarding his dates for the film’s shoot.

Not just Salman Khan, actors Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, who were also a part of the original movie, will be essaying double roles in the sequel! This is going to be Fardeen Khan’s comeback film.

That’s simply awesome!

2005 film No Entry, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitley among others. The sequel is being made 12 years after the original!

The film’s producer Boney Kapoor has also confirmed the news of the film being made but he is yet to announce a date when the film will go on floors.

Anees Bazmee recently finished shooting for his upcoming film Mubarakan and is now busy working on the script of No Entry Mein Entry.

Mubarakan stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor in a double role, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz among others. The film is slated to hit theatres on 28th July this year.