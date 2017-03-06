Salman Khan to be star attraction at Zee Cine Awards 2017

The Zee Cine Awards 2017 stage will be enlivened with the presence of superstar Salman Khan, as well as performances by young stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

“The Bhaijaan of Bollywood will be the star attraction of the night with his high-voltage performance. While the viewers will have to wait for more details, we are happy to share that the ‘Sultan‘ (actor) will surely shake a leg,” read a statement from the organisers.

Salman starrer “Sultan” is also competing in a maximum of nine categories, including the Best Film, for the Zee Cine Awards 2017.

Adding more fun and frolic to the awards event will be “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” stars Alia and Varun, who will groove to their respective hit tracks.

“Fans will also get a chance to enjoy the endearing chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan,” the statement read.

Zee Cine Awards 2017 will be held on March 11, and will be telecast on Zee Cinema on a later date.