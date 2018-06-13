‘Salman Khan To Be A Part Of Loveratri Teaser In This Way!

Superstar Salman Khan has lent his voice to the teaser of his upcoming production “Loveratri“, which will launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood.

The teaser, which will give an insight into the storyline of the film, will have the superstar’s voice-over introducing the plot, read a statement from the film’s spokesperson.

“Loveratri” revolves around the love story between the characters of Aayush and actress Warina Hussain.

The teaser of “Loveratri” will be attached to “Race 3“, starring Salman.

Shot in London and the outskirts of Gujarat, “Loveratri” is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

It is slated to release on October 5.