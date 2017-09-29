Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of Judwaa 2, a remake of the popular 1997 film Judwaa, has said that he was not influenced by any Hollywood personality but by Indian superstar, Salman Khan.

Varun on Thursday shared a photograph of himself along with Salman. The two are seen smiling as they pose for the camera.

This is the first time Varun is seen playing a double role. He brings back the iconic characters Raja and Prem, portrayed by the Dabangg star in Judwaa.

“I’m not influenced from any Hollywood actor but influenced by Salman Khan. Thank you for being my Raja and Prem. The film is yours now,” Varun captioned the image.

The Main Tera Hero actor also wrote that it had been an amazing journey to team up with his father David Dhawan, who has directed the film and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

“I genuinely hope I can make people laugh and smile and just enjoy. We need to learn to laugh on ourselves and not be scared of judgment. So I did this film to do that this is an Indian genre not something influenced from the west,” Varun added.

Judwaa 2, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

“We are hoping to recreate the magic (of Judwaa) in Judwaa 2. We are gonna try and do as much justice to the 1997 Judwaa as possible. It’s 20 years down the line but we have the same director, it will be exciting,” said Jacqueline.

“It’s such a great team… The concept revolves around great cars and robberies. It’s interesting and quite glamorous and that’s fun too” said Jacqueline.

The film released on Friday.