Salman Khan Takes An Indirect Dig At Priyanka Chopra; Also Reveals About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film

Superstar Salman Khan yesterday, was at the launch of Big Boss 12, which is the most anticipated event on Television screens. The launch took place at Goa, and our Dabbang Khan made a grand entry on a motor boat, driving the crowd insane. But that’s not it, there’s a lot of gossips that Sallu Bhai spilled, from Priyanka Chopra’s exit on Bharat to working on an upcoming film with Padmaavat director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Here’s all you need to know!

During the media interaction at the launch, Salman was asked about what he has to say on the sudden exit of Priyanka Chopra from Bharat. As in a recent report by mid-day, he replied, “It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn’t do Bharat,” indicating that it was not just his muscles on display, but his dry humour too. “I’m glad Katrina is part of the film. She was Atul’s [Agnihotri, producer] first choice. But Priyanka called Ali [Abbas Zafar, director] and said she wanted to do Bharat, so we considered her.” Now, that’s surely a news to add to our ‘Did You Know’ directory!

Moreover, asking about the rumours of the superstar and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali doing a film together, which was doing the rounds, he had a very surprising news for fans. Now it is good or bad, that for you to decide. “I am doing a film with Sanjay. I haven’t heard the script. I have heard the line of it. I have been trying to call him but he isn’t attending my calls. Just tell him to call me up,” he said. Only time will tell whether he genuinely meant what he shared but if he is, all we can do is help this news reach out to SLB.

If SLB and Salman Khan reunite for a film, it will be their fourth film together. Previously, both have worked together for Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) also starring Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn and Saawariya (2007) also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.