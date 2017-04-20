Sony Music, the global music giant has acquired the music rights of Tubelight, which also happens to be their first acquisition with Salman Khan Films. Music for the film is being composed by Pritam who is known for creating magic with every release and this film promises the same.

Commenting on the same Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director, Sony Music India said, “We are proud to be associated with Salman Khan Films for one of the most anticipated movies of 2017. The versatile music director Pritam has composed the music for the movie that suitably matches the theme. We have great music in hand and working with a talented team at Salman Khan Films, we are confident on creating some new milestones.”

Adds on Amar Butala, Chief Operating Officer Salman Khan Ventures, “This is our first association with Sony Music and we are thrilled to be working with their team. Pritam’s music in the film is a solid combination of dance numbers and soulful melodies. With Sony Music’s aggressive marketing prowess, we are confident of amplifying the music of the film.”

Tubelight is an entertaining family drama set in 1962 and tells the story of one man’s unshakable belief in himself and the love for his family.

In the last two days, we have seen the film’s logo teaser and first look posters, featuring Salman, which have already created a lot of buzz. Today, we saw first glimpse of Salman in the film and we have to say we are extremely excited for it. The new poster features him in an innocent look saluting with a war backdrop.

The film stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as the female lead. According to director Kabir Khan’s revelations, her character will be central for the plot of the film. Tubelight is all set to release on 23rd June, 2017.