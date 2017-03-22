Tubelight Distribution Rights Sold At A Massive Price

Salman Khan is all set for yet another big Eid release with Tubelight. The film which is a period drama set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war, is a love story. It will be featuring Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in lead.

The film is currently in news for its big trade buzz. Grapevine has it that all India distribution rights of the film are sold at an unbelievable price of 130 crores to NH studioz. Apparently, this has now even broken the record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale, which was sold at a towering 125 crores in 2015.

The overseas distribution is yet to be signed by any production house and we hear, all biggies such as YRF, Fox Star are lining up for it.

No doubt, with such large amount of money involved, the film will have to perform extremely well to become a profitable venture. Considering Kabir Khan and Salman’s history with box office records, it seems Tubelight too will be a massive hit if the content is right. Their previous films Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320 crores) are two of Salman’s highest grossing films.

Tubelight also stars late actor Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan and Sohail Khan in key roles. The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June, 2017.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman and is currently being shot in Austria.

Today morning we saw a still of Salman and Katrina together after a song shoot where the duo look absolutely stunning. After creative differences with Kabir Khan during Tubelight, Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai sequel was passed on to Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film will be seeing Salman reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger.