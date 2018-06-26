Salman Khan Starrer Race 3 Attains This Position In IMDB Bottom 100!

Superstar Salman Khan starrer Race 3 hit theaters this Eid and has broken many records. Even records which ideally no movie would like to break. The film earned more than 100 crores in its first weekend but failed to maintain that streak. The movie has entered the list of IMDB’s worst films of all time.

IMDB is a user based rating site and in the list of 100 lowest rated films, it has rated Race 3 with 2.5 stars which places the movie at the 79th spot. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 joins films like Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag, Himmatwala, Humshakals, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 in the list of lowest IMDB rated films.

This is a new low even for Salman Khan as the movie has scored the lowest rating among all his other movies. The rating can be credited to negative reviews by critics and a bad word of mouth publicity. Apart from that, a weak storyline and senseless thrilling action also acted towards the film’s backslash.

The movie is apparently unbearable even for Salman fans as they even started ‘We Don’t Want Dabangg 3’ trend on twitter. A lot depends on the superstar’s next venture Bharat starring Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Its high time Bhai realizes that only action and no story will not always work at the box office.