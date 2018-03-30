Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the final script draft of the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Bharat has been locked.
Zafar, who previously directed Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, tweeted a photo of a sunset on Thursday.
“God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of ‘Bharat’ the film… End phase of writing holiday,” Zafar captioned the image.
Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.
The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.
It showcased events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the 1960s and the Vietnam War.
Bharat=Kesari
Salman khan fans need to respect akshay kumar. Battle of saragarhi is one battle in history where 21 sikhs fought against 10000 afghans. A ratio of 1:476 much better than greek Battle of Thermopylae where greek fought against persia in a 1:285 ratio.