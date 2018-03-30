Salman Khan Starrer Bharat Gets Its Final Script; Are You EXCITED Fans?

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the final script draft of the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Bharat has been locked.

Zafar, who previously directed Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, tweeted a photo of a sunset on Thursday.

“God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of ‘Bharat’ the film… End phase of writing holiday,” Zafar captioned the image.

Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

  1. Bharat=Kesari
    Salman khan fans need to respect akshay kumar. Battle of saragarhi is one battle in history where 21 sikhs fought against 10000 afghans. A ratio of 1:476 much better than greek Battle of Thermopylae where greek fought against persia in a 1:285 ratio.

