Salman Khan To Star In The Official Remake Of Korean Film Ode To My Father

There have been speculations for a while that Salman Khan will star under the production banner of his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Now, the news has officially been confirmed that Salman will star in the official remake of Korean blockbuster Ode To My Father.

CJ Entertainment sold the official remake rights to Agnihotri. Reportedly the film will be set in the India-Pakistan partition era.

Atul confirmed the news to a leading magazine and said, “Some stories fill you with a sense of purpose. Ode To My Father is one such story and a fine example of Korean cinema. The Hindi version will only borrow the essence of the Korean film. We are happy with the association with CJ Entertainment and look forward to associate with them on many such projects in the future.”

The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has worked with Salman in Sultan and will be directing him in Tiger Zinda Hai.