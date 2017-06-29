Salman Khan’s blockbuster franchise Dabangg has always set the silver screen on fire. The Bhai fans have been waiting for the third installment of this franchise.

As Chubul Pandey, Salman Khan has always won hearts with his adorable antics and gutsy performance. Dabangg launched Sonakshi Sinha in Bollywood in 2010. Within a couple of years, ‘Dabangg 2’ hit the silver screen thereby taking the franchise’s popularity up a notch. Both the films have entered the 100 crore club and stand with a grand total of 145 crores and 158.50 crores respectively. And now, speculations are rife that the makers of the film are working on having a more interesting script for the next in the series.

The actor confirmed that unlike the other parts of the film, his brother Arbaaz Khan won’t be directing Dabangg 3. “He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time,” said Salman Khan.

According to a report in DNA, Dabangg 3 will have a prequel portion incorporated in the narrative as a flashback. So this means we will get to know more about Chulbul Pandey before he rose to fame and power.

“The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback.”

“So it’s Chulbul Pandey now and then — what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he’s up to now,” Salman added.

Well, all these plot details have made us excited for Dabangg 3! What about you?