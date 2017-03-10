What’s Bollywood without some fancy parties, right! Last night, the who’s who of B-town were spotted at Sohail Khan’s wife, Seema Khan’s birthday bash. The entire Khaan-daan, including Sohail, Arbaaz, Salman and their father Salim Khan, Helen were present for the bash.

Paparazzi snapped most guests arriving for the party and interestingly Salman was seen hiding his face whilst in the car and we wonder why? Is it because his rumored girlfriend, Romanian beauty, Iulia Vantur was also present at the party?

Amongst other celebs, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amruta Aroa and Arpita Khan were snapped having a good time. We hear, Karisma’s rumored boyfriend Sandip Toshniwal was also present with her.

It seems estranged couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika have no issues with one another now. The duo were seen having a blast at the party and it looks like she still remains to be a big part of the family.

Salman Khan was seen in his Tiger Zinda Hai look. We recently spotted him enjoying a bicycle ride while on his way to the sets. The actor will be next seen in Tubelight, helmed by Kabir Khan, which is slated to release over Eid. He will once again be reprising his role as a RAW agent in Tiger Zinda Hai and will star along with ex flame Katrina Kaif.

Tiger Zinda Hai is being helmed by Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. The locations for the first schedule of the film have been recently locked and we hear they will be shooting at sub-zero degree locations for the same.

Ek Tha Tiger had met with immense success at the box office and expectations are high from the sequel too. The film is slated to release this December.

