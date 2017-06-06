Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan launched e-cycles under the brand Being Human on World Environment Day yesterday.

The brand unveiled two variants of the e-cycle, BH27 and BH12. Both will be available in four colors — white, yellow, red and black. More variants will be available for sale in a few months. The e-bikes, which look like a regular bicycle, have a range of about 30 km and a top speed of 25 kmph. The bikes are priced between ₹39,990 and ₹57,190 depending on the power of the battery.

The launch was attended by the Khan brothers (Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan), as well as their sister Arpita Khan and her hubby Aayush Sharma with their little bundle of joy Ahil. Also Alvira Khan Agnihotri was present at the event.

The e-bike uses a battery pack, which triggers the propulsion system of the bicycle with the switch of a button. This mode can ease the manual exertion that riders go through while climbing steep inclines. The Being Human-electric cycles are ARAI-certified and do not require a driving license or registration to comply on roads.

Talking at the launch, Bhai said, “I have always enjoyed cycling. But people often drop the idea of using cycles when they have to travel long distances because of the effort involved. With the pedal assist and rechargeable motor support, Being Human E-Cycles make it easy and practical to cycle across both urban and not-so-urban areas.”

Khan cycled from his home in Bandra to the venue of the press conference to promote the Being Human E-Cycle. The Being Human E-Cycles are currently available only in Mumbai but the company plans to go pan-India in the next few months.