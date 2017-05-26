Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, director Kabir Khan and music composer Pritam launched the trailer of their much-awaited film Tubelight. The film’s co-producer Amar Butala was also present at the trailer launch.

The entire cast kept the look casual to beat the heat, it seems. Salman Khan and brother Sohail Khan made a grand entry in a blue and grey T-shirt respectively pairing them up with cool denims. Whereas, Kabir Khan opted for a blue shirt and denims and Pritam chose to wear a yellow shirt and white T-shirt with denims.

At the trailer launch, Bhai said, “Whenever I see the trailer and see Om Puri ji in it, it kills me. One moment he was there shooting with us and the next moment he was gone. That is why I don’t like watching the trailer.”

1 of 28

Sohail also spoke about his bond with his real and reel life brother Salman Khan, “I think we bring our real life chemistry into reel life.” He also added that this is the first time they are acting together on-screen since ‘God Tussi Great Ho‘.

The trailer is surely soul touching and gives us major bromance vibes. The Khan brothers nailed the trailer with their innocence and lively acting but Shah Rukh Khan and Om Puri stole the show with their glimpse in the trailer.

Trending :

Later, the Khan brothers met their fans outside their residence after the trailer launch. The fans couldn’t take their eyes off the stars. To acknowledge their fans present, the stars waved and smiled at them who were gathered outside their apartment.

The film also stars Bhai’s brother Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu in lead roles. “Tubelight” is slated to release on June 23.

Other than promoting his film Tubelight, Salman Khan is busy shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film “Tiger Zinda Hai“. The film features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. It is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 film “Ek Tha Tiger“.