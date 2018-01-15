Salman Khan And Shilpa Shetty Summoned For Using Derogatory Comment In An Interview

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty have been summoned by the deputy SP of Churu, Rajasthan for using derogatory comments against a particular community in an interview on December 22.

ANI reported that apart from Salman and Shilpa, film analyst Komal Nahta too has been summoned for the same.

An official of the Republican Party of India had filed a complaint against the actors for using the word ‘bhangi’ on a public platform, hurting the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community.

After the first complaint was lodged, Shilpa had tweeted: “Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone’s feelings… I apologize if they have. I’m proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them.”

However, earlier Kishor Kumar Masoom, the Vice President of the Republican Party of India-A, had told IANS that a new complaint was filed at the Goregaon police station. The party had earlier lodged a complaint against the actors on December 23 at the Andheri police station. However, since no action was taken by the police, Masoom told IANS, “I know that Shilpa Shetty said ‘sorry’ for her action on Twitter but that does not change the reality. And according to the law, they should get imprisonment of five years.”

“So we are saying that if the police and law system will not take action against Salman and Shilpa within 48 hours, we, the Dalit Samaj across the country will protest and in a democratic way, will urge the authority to protect the law by punishing them for their wrong deeds,” he added.