It seems there’s no stopping to this controversy. A new application has been filed against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for passing a derogatory comment against a particular community.

An application has been filed in Mumbai’s Bhoiwada court for making casteist comment in a TV show while promoting Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Kick actor had used the word ‘Bhangi’ as he referred to his dancing skills during a promotional event for Tiger Zinda Hai in a TV show. Whereas Shilpa had used the word to describe how she looks at home. The application is filed under sections 156(3) of the CrPC seeking FIR under section 295 of the IPC and section 3 (1) (s) of the SC / ST act.

Earlier, even film analyst Komal Nahta too was summoned for the same. After the first complaint was lodged, Shilpa Shetty had tweeted, “Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone’s feelings… I apologize if they have. I’m proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them.”

However, earlier Kishor Kumar Masoom, the Vice President of the Republican Party of India-A, had told IANS that a new complaint was filed at the Goregaon police station. The party had earlier lodged a complaint against the actors on December 23 at the Andheri police station. However, since no action was taken by the police, Masoom told IANS, “I know that Shilpa Shetty said ‘sorry’ for her action on Twitter but that does not change the reality. And according to the law, they should get imprisonment of five years.”

“So we are saying that if the police and law system will not take action against Salman and Shilpa within 48 hours, we, the Dalit Samaj across the country will protest and in a democratic way, will urge the authority to protect the law by punishing them for their wrong deeds,” he added.