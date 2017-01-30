Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Celebrate International Customs Day

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the new best friends in B-town. The duo have been giving each other company almost everywhere. After Shah Rukh turned up on Salman’s show to promote Raees, they were recently together at another event.

International Customs Day was celebrated in Mumbai at an event. Several celebrities were spotted attending the same. Shah Rukh even performed at the event while Salman was seen enjoying his act in the audience.

Check out the video here:

The duo will be soon seen on the silver screen together too. Shah Rukh is all set to have a cameo in Salman’s upcoming film Tubelight which releases next Eid.