Salman Khan Says Wild Animals Are More ‘Gentle’ Than Humans

Indian politician and Bollywood actress Bina Kak recently launched her book, Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore at the grand hotel in Mumbai. The book was launched by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salim Khan.

The event was also graced by veteran actress Helen, Salman’s mother Salma Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Himesh Reshammiya, Daboo Ratnani and many more.

The media was only expecting Salman alone at the launch event but his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star, Katrina Kaif too accompanied him. That sight looked more like a Tiger Zinda Hai promotions rather than a book launch event. Haha :P Well, we aren’t saying this but Salman himself quipped the same at the event. When the host called out the Kick actor’s name to speak a few words about Bina ji’s book, he was at his wittiest best as always. Salman also quipped about wild animals (Ahem, Ahem!) that they are very gentle. He joked, “Sabse correct cheez toh Katrina bolke gayi ke jaao ye kitaab khareedo! (Laughs) Acha I am not able to understand if we are present here to promote Tiger Zinda Hai or… (laughs) to launch Bina baaji’s book. Ye actually pehle bhi hua tha jab Ali Abbas Zafar aur main Sultan kar rahe the toh humlog Ranthambhore jaane waale the, but vo toh hua nahi. Phir pata nahi Ek Tha Tiger ke baad Tiger Zinda Hai aa gayi aur inki (Bina) kitaab bhi same time par launch hone wali thi, toh coincidently hogaya dono ke benefit me. Aur iss vishay pe main jitna kam baat karu utna acha hai mere liye. But I totally agree with Kamal Ji that wild animals are very gentle (laughs) more than human beings. Yes, I totally agree with that 100%.”

Trending

He further also quipped that if Kabir Khan or Ali Abbas Zafar will decide to make like Lombdi Zinda Hai or Billi ka Attack, then he would come again to attend this event next year! “And Mike Pandey sir, you have given a great advise to Bina Ji ki Tiger ke baad Panther, Panther ke baad lombdi, lombdi ke baad…BB (laughs). Toh I think every year we have to be here aur meri life BBM pe barbaad hojayegi. Kyunki jab jab Bina Ji jaati hai forest me toh waha se mujhe 50 pictures roz aa jaati hai, ki pictures kaise lage! I think next year during this time only, if Ali or Kabir decide that Lombdi Zinda Hai (laughs) Billi Ka Attack… aisi koi picture decide kiya toh uske liye aa jayenge hum yahan par! I think it is a great book because I have seen all the pictures much before they released and yes, I will not take any credit agar tareef nahi huyi toh iss kitaab ki but I am sure that this book and the pictures are really nice and beautiful. Thank you and Tiger Zinda Hai aur Zinda rahega Inshallah humesha! (Smiles),” he added.

The Phantom actress too came forward and she expressed her desire to read Bina Kak’s book. Katrina said, “Well, I am not prepared for this but all I would really like to say is that I have known Bina Ji for a very long time and I am like a member of her family. I don’t think that I have ever met a more wonderful, sweet, warm and welcoming person. I think it’s absolutely amazing what you are doing with this book. I want to go out and read it because Bina Ji is doing something like this and you can be assured that it’s for a very good reason, it ’s really been amazing.”

Both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are all geared up for their upcoming release, Tiger Zinda Hai which is all set to roar on December 22, 2017.