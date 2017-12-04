Bollywood star Salman Khan, who will soon be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai — as an action hero with a romantic touch — says it’s “always good to romance”.

“It is not good to fight, but always good to romance,” Salman said of his role in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. The movie also features Katrina Kaif.

Their latest song Dil Diyan Gallan, a love ballad shot in a classic Yash Chopra reminiscent songs, has been loved by fans.

Salman said the fate of Tiger Zinda Hai — a sequel to 2012 released Ek Tha Tiger — will be known soon.

The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai that releases on December 22 has been received well by the audience and so have the movie’s two songs – Swag Se Swagat and Dil Diyan Gallan. “Both the songs are nice and people are loving them. So, let’s see what happens on December 22 and what’s the destiny of the film…. Yesterday Katrina was with me on Bigg Boss when she gave me this information that Swag Se Swagat has earned some 50 million likes,” he said.

Salman has not been in good health, and lack of rest is not helping him at all.

“The environment is not suiting me these days. I am suffering from viral, which refuses to leave me because I am not getting any break,” he added.

“I was at a Summit recently, then I graced IFFI, and I have to host Bigg Boss on the weekends. And on top of that, the Tiger Zinda Hai dubbing is going on. So, I am not getting any rest,” Bhai concluded.