Salman Khan is currently busy with two upcoming films. The actor is promoting Kabir Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight (which is releasing on 23rd June) and shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

Now, the buzz is that director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali has approached Salman for a film, which he’s considering taking up.

Since their estrangement is history, they may team up again. Salman confirmed the news in a recent interview, “We’ve been discussing a script. If it does happen, it’ll happen only after I finish all the films that I’ve taken up.”

Other than that, it will be a departure from Bhansali’s period films, Salman doesn’t know much about the project since he’s not had a script narration yet. “Sanjay will give me a narration once he finishes Padmavati.”

If the project works out, the two would be reuniting after a decade ­­­— their last film together was Saawariya in 2007. Salman and Bhansali had a fallout when the director chose to cast Salman’s arch rival Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas in 2002 and sidestepped him to cast Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish and Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati. However, last year, Bhansali paid Salman a visit at his home to clear the air.

Since then, they’ve been quite cordial to each other. In fact, Salman was one of the first people to reach out to Sanjay after he was attacked while filming Padmavati in Jaipur.

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan starrer releases this year on EID whereas his film Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif releases this December.

Apart from these films, Remo D’Souza’s dance film, sister Alvira Khan-Agnihotri’s untitled film, and brother Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3 is on cards for Salman Khan.