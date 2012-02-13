Salman Khan
Salman Khan is star of the masses. For millions his fans, the style of his dialogue delivery and his on-screen aura is enough to make a film worth watching. Koimoi.com brings to you some of his most liked dialogues over the years.

Salman Khan In Dabangg
Salman Khan in Dabangg

“Hum yahan ke Robin Hood hain, Robin Hood Pandey”. This line was repeatedly used by Salman to introduce himself in Dabangg.

Salman Khan And Sonu Sood In Dabangg
Salman Khan and Sonu Sood in Dabangg

“Cheedi Singh hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki canfuge ho jaoge ke sans kahan se lein aur…”. This was Salman’s warning to goon-politician Sonu Sood in Dabangg.

Salman Khan In Bodyguard
Salman Khan in Bodyguard

“Mujh par ek ehsan karna ki mujh par koi ehsan na karna”, was Salman’s signature dialogue in Bodyguard.

Salman Khan In Ready
Salman Khan in Ready

“Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna, I, me and myself,” said Salman in Ready and the words proved literally true for him at the box-office.

Salman Khan In Wanted
Salman Khan in Wanted

“Ek baar jo maine commitement kardi, us ke baad toh mein khud ki bhi nahi sunta”. This famous dialogue marked Salman Khan’s comeback in Wanted.

Salman Khan And Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya

“Dosti ka ek usool hai madam no sorry, no thank you,” Salman said to Bhagyashree in first commercial hit film, Maine Pyar Kiya, and all the girls went crazy!

Salman Khan And Anil Kapoor In No Entry
Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan in No Entry

“Iss duniya mein sab se zyada dukh dene wali cheez kaun, aurat. Aur iss duniya mein sab se zyada sukh dene wali cheez kaun, aurat. Ab jab ek aurat se itna dukh uthaliya to dusri aurat se thoda sukh uthana yaar”. This naughty advice was given by Salman Khan  to Anil Kapoor while pointing towards a bar girl (Bipasha Basu) in No Entry.

Salman Khan In Tere Naam
Salman Khan in Tere Naam

“Saari duniya pyaar mein padi huwi hai, sirf mujhe yeh haq nahi hai ki mein kisi si se pyaar kar sakon,” Salman cries to Bhumika Chawla in Tere Naam.

Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

“Mera naam Sameer hai aap mujhe pyaar se Sam bula sakti hain. Aapka naam kya hai?” This is how Salman introduced himself to Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Salman Khan And Aamir Khan In Andaz Apna Apna
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna

In Andaz Apna Apna Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are trying to persuade the police inspector that they are innocent. Meanwhile, the inspector’s telephone rings, Salman picks up the phone and says, “Arey sahab busy hain, arey commissioner hoga apne ghar ka hoga…” Audiences laugh and the inspector cries!

