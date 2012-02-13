“Hum yahan ke Robin Hood hain, Robin Hood Pandey”. This line was repeatedly used by Salman to introduce himself in Dabangg.
“Cheedi Singh hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki canfuge ho jaoge ke sans kahan se lein aur…”. This was Salman’s warning to goon-politician Sonu Sood in Dabangg.
“Mujh par ek ehsan karna ki mujh par koi ehsan na karna”, was Salman’s signature dialogue in Bodyguard.
“Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna, I, me and myself,” said Salman in Ready and the words proved literally true for him at the box-office.
“Ek baar jo maine commitement kardi, us ke baad toh mein khud ki bhi nahi sunta”. This famous dialogue marked Salman Khan’s comeback in Wanted.
“Dosti ka ek usool hai madam no sorry, no thank you,” Salman said to Bhagyashree in first commercial hit film, Maine Pyar Kiya, and all the girls went crazy!
“Iss duniya mein sab se zyada dukh dene wali cheez kaun, aurat. Aur iss duniya mein sab se zyada sukh dene wali cheez kaun, aurat. Ab jab ek aurat se itna dukh uthaliya to dusri aurat se thoda sukh uthana yaar”. This naughty advice was given by Salman Khan to Anil Kapoor while pointing towards a bar girl (Bipasha Basu) in No Entry.
“Saari duniya pyaar mein padi huwi hai, sirf mujhe yeh haq nahi hai ki mein kisi si se pyaar kar sakon,” Salman cries to Bhumika Chawla in Tere Naam.
“Mera naam Sameer hai aap mujhe pyaar se Sam bula sakti hain. Aapka naam kya hai?” This is how Salman introduced himself to Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
In Andaz Apna Apna Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are trying to persuade the police inspector that they are innocent. Meanwhile, the inspector’s telephone rings, Salman picks up the phone and says, “Arey sahab busy hain, arey commissioner hoga apne ghar ka hoga…” Audiences laugh and the inspector cries!
More on Koimoi.com
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu Video Review By Komal Nahta
Kareena Kapoor Promises Fans The Truth About Saif Ali Khan
Joker, Barfi!, Race 2: UTV Motion Pictures’ 10 Ka Dum
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor In Bollywood’s Best Intoxicating Songs
This is a very incomplete list. I love salman khan and all his films.
Hey, feel free to add your favourite Salman dialogues here
In Wanted, when Salman and Ayesha happen to see each other, in a shopping mall,
Salman : Shopping hunnnnn……..:-)??
Ayesha : :-):-)hunnn…….. aur tum..?..?
Salman : Warning (!)
(Ayesha: ??)
There are many a popular dialogues and lines by Salman, in many different films.
What the author of this article has mentioned are some of his – what we call as ONE LINERS, more appropriately.
A yet another beautiful one liner of Salman, with a deep meaning, from VEER – ” Agar todne se kuchh judta hai, to kya use todnaa kehte hai ? “
coz they are rocking……..
hi salman sir aap bahut ache lagte hai ham aap ki tar badi bana rhe hai aur pasnalti banarhe hai ham aap ki tarh ham bhi hona chahte hai.
main salman khan ka bahut bada fan hon ! Muskil hoga ki mujse bada fan hoga koi nahihiiiii (firoj salman) 9058190296
Hi sallu bhai me aapka bht bda fan ..plz plz mujhse ek bar jrur miliyega..
hi salman bhai me aap ka baut bad fen hu or aapki ek the tigre super duper hit hogi all the best sallu bhai i love you
HI Salman bhai kamal karte ho yaar mujhe bhul gaye …mai tumhara sabse bada fan hu…!!!!!!
Hii i m Desi Dabangg aap ki Dabangg film ne to meri puri life hi badal dali Fb start kar k har jagah muje log Desi Dabangg k nam se jante hey thenx sallu bhai !
Hi i m Desi Dabangg aap ki film Dabangg ne to mere puri life hi badal dali aaj me Fb se le k harjagah Desi Dabangg (DD) k name se jana jata hu thenx sallu bhai
hii bhaijann@aap mere style guru hai,,,
me apko bohot manta hu,,, :)
Mai vandna se bahut hi jyada pyar karta hun
Am ur frend sallu r u remember me,…
My age is 18. Bt i lu u sallu frm 11 yr,s. I,m the world bst fane of u. I lv u.
No word for salman…
Salam Tiger.
Aapka ‘Ek Tha Tiger’
super duper hite movie hain.
Maine 5 times dekh chuka hun.
sallu bhai meri subh aapse suru hoti hai or sham bhi aap pe khatam .
i love so much salman khan
ek bar jo maine commitment kardi to fir me apni khud ki bhi nahi sunta
10 bar socho magar 10 bar soch ne se phele 1 bar socho 10 Ka Dam Salman dada
maine ek ladki se pyar kiya ta aur hum bag gahe te. Hum gar vapas aa gahe tub muje 6 month jail me ta. Ladki bi remand home ti ho mere se shadi karna chahati ti aur me bi karna chahata ta. Uske ma bap manai. Ki .tub hum bichade hue he abi tak mile nahi.
girl style mujhe kaddu bolte h. mohalle bale wanted . dost dababgg.or children veer yesa kyo/ kyo ki me dabangg -2 ka salman khan hu
salman khan is the best Dialogues
Helo tiger i love u
i like it
My favourite hero salman khan “sallu miya”
meri 1 khasiat hai mai marta kam or ghasitta zyada hu BODYGUARD
teri maki kasam tu yaha se chalte to kya rengte hue bhi nahi jaynga
WANTED
Mai request nahi karta sirf bolta hu aur wo ho jata hai, TERE NAAM
hamar to naam he kafi hai samnai walo ke zamanati zapt ho jaigee naam yad rakhna ghazi.
i wan,t make a artist and writer
salman you are super star.wanted veer garv movie mujhe bhut like hai
nice dialogue sallu bhai mai aap ki tarah ek tha tiger hun
One UPSC examiner he prepare for exam every day follow newspeper,magazine he look indian child labour, child audiction, many child join criminal world but they don’t good or bad . Then UPSC Student dission he want primary school teacher . But his family does not suport him . But he can’t stop him self for challenge.
Tum mujhse paresaan ho aur mai kud se paresaan kuch yesha batao ki dono ki problem solve ho jaye…i love u
hay salman i m the biggest fan of urs i luv u
M biggest fan of u sallu
salman bhai mai apka bahut bada fan hoon mujhe bhi ap jaisa super star banna chata hoon kya ap mujhe apni film me ek mauka de sakte hai i love u salman
FR love’s
Bhai dabang 3 ke shooting yes no reply karo
I love salman :)
mai apka bhai ban saktha hun.mere bhai.han
I love u so much sallu
Salman bhai kya aap is garib ko apne film me ek mauka de sakte ho
hi…Sallu..bhaiya……….tumari…sadi…ka entzar….hei…..
ek bar a sabki comment dekhlo
Aap ki tarif hi kya karu ..
Aap tarif se bhi badke hai..
BHAI….
sar ma aap ka big fan hu me bhi actor bana chahta hu me aap ko follw krta hu
i love salman sar
sallu bhai tussi great ho
salman bhai kese ho.
“asalamekum” bhai..
Aap ne aaisa body kaise banaya sallu bhai. Aap ki body mujhe bahut pasand hai ,Kya aap koi tips de sakte ho kya pls mujhe bhi bana na hai bhai and so much love for u
I am the biggest fan of you salman bhai u re the best you are the king of Bollywood
Sir aap veer ki part 2 baniye sir because I love that movie and I love your all moviee