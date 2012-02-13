Salman Khan is star of the masses. For millions his fans, the style of his dialogue delivery and his on-screen aura is enough to make a film worth watching. Koimoi.com brings to you some of his most liked dialogues over the years.

“Hum yahan ke Robin Hood hain, Robin Hood Pandey”. This line was repeatedly used by Salman to introduce himself in Dabangg.

“Cheedi Singh hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki canfuge ho jaoge ke sans kahan se lein aur…”. This was Salman’s warning to goon-politician Sonu Sood in Dabangg.

“Mujh par ek ehsan karna ki mujh par koi ehsan na karna”, was Salman’s signature dialogue in Bodyguard.

“Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna, I, me and myself,” said Salman in Ready and the words proved literally true for him at the box-office.

“Ek baar jo maine commitement kardi, us ke baad toh mein khud ki bhi nahi sunta”. This famous dialogue marked Salman Khan’s comeback in Wanted.

“Dosti ka ek usool hai madam no sorry, no thank you,” Salman said to Bhagyashree in first commercial hit film, Maine Pyar Kiya, and all the girls went crazy!

“Iss duniya mein sab se zyada dukh dene wali cheez kaun, aurat. Aur iss duniya mein sab se zyada sukh dene wali cheez kaun, aurat. Ab jab ek aurat se itna dukh uthaliya to dusri aurat se thoda sukh uthana yaar”. This naughty advice was given by Salman Khan to Anil Kapoor while pointing towards a bar girl (Bipasha Basu) in No Entry.

“Saari duniya pyaar mein padi huwi hai, sirf mujhe yeh haq nahi hai ki mein kisi si se pyaar kar sakon,” Salman cries to Bhumika Chawla in Tere Naam.

“Mera naam Sameer hai aap mujhe pyaar se Sam bula sakti hain. Aapka naam kya hai?” This is how Salman introduced himself to Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

In Andaz Apna Apna Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are trying to persuade the police inspector that they are innocent. Meanwhile, the inspector’s telephone rings, Salman picks up the phone and says, “Arey sahab busy hain, arey commissioner hoga apne ghar ka hoga…” Audiences laugh and the inspector cries!

More on Koimoi.com

Housefull 2 Trailer Analysis

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu Video Review By Komal Nahta

Kareena Kapoor Promises Fans The Truth About Saif Ali Khan

Joker, Barfi!, Race 2: UTV Motion Pictures’ 10 Ka Dum

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor In Bollywood’s Best Intoxicating Songs