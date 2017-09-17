Salman Khan Recreates Kishore Kumar’s Magic For Bigg Boss 11 Promo

Superstar Salman Khan recreated late singer Kishore Kumar’s look from the classic film Padosan for a promo of the upcoming season of television reality show Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is seen singing ”mere samne wali khidki mein” in dhoti kurta.

In the fourth promo of Colors’ controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11, host and superstar Salman will be seen in a completely new avatar. The first promo of the show unveiled the new theme of the house which is ‘padosan’. Now, Salman is back with a new promo and it might perhaps make you a little nostalgic too.

The promo was released on Twitter by Viacom 18 COO Raj Nayak:

Talking about BB11, the reality show will reportedly see celebrities and commoners live in separate houses this time. The Bigg Boss 11 house is said to be one of the biggest houses in the history of the show and also has an underground jail.

Trending :

Many TV celebs including Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Pearl V Puri, Varun Sood of Roadies fame and Gauri Arora aka Gaurav of Splitsvilla fame, Nikitin Dheer, TV actor Kabir Bedi, Nia Sharma, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur are said to be part of the show. However, no official confirmation has been received so far.

The reality show is an Indian version of international series Celebrity Big Brother that features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury. It will be back with the eleventh season with Salman as the host.

The theme of the upcoming season will revolve around neighbours. In sync with the theme, Salman shot for a promo, read a statement. “During the promo shoot, Salman was seen getting into the garb of Kishore Kumar and joyfully reciting the promo lines. He also improvised and crooned the song ‘Mere Saamne Wali Khidki Mein’ adding his own unique style to the promo,” said a source from the set.

The show will be aired on Colors on 1st October.