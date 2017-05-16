Our heartthrob Salman Khan again proves his versatility. After his astonishing performance in songs like “Mein Hu Hero Tera” and “Hangover”, Bhaijaan has now made debut in Marathi Cinema as a singer. He has sung a Marathi song for Director Mahesh Manjrekar for his upcoming film FU- Friendship Unlimited.

We all know how professional Salman is when it comes to his work, but now he has superbly amazed everyone by recording the Marathi Song in just 45 minutes!! Amazing, isn’t it?

Talking to a leading newspaper- Mid Day, the composer Vishal Mishra said, “Salman’s grasping power is great. I was amazed when he completed recording of the song. Gachi, in 45 minutes flat.” He also said that the song is a remake of an old classic song from the 50’s – Chori Chori, Panchi banu Udti Phiru, which is ironically one of few Salman’s favourite songs.

Vishal also explained how he made things easier for Salman. He said that he first recorded the song in his own voice and then Salman heard his version of song again and again which helped Salman to get the essence of the song and pick up right tune quickly. When Vishal was asked about the use of auto-tuner in Salman’s previous song, he said auto-tuner is used in almost all songs these days because according to the composer ‘it enhances pitch accuracy’. Vishal has recorded 16 songs for FU and has used auto-tuner in each of them. In Salman’s case, they have used auto-tuner to enhance the edge.

He later also revealed that after the song was recorded, the film’s director Mahesh Manjrekar disapproved because he felt the Marathi diction at certain places were not perfect. Vishal again approached Salman and he gracefully agreed to re-record the song.

The film ‘FU‘ stars ‘Sairat’ actor Akash Thosar in the lead role and is planned to release on 2nd June 2017.