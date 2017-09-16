Salman Khan Receives The Global Diversity Award

Bollywood star Salman Khan received a Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons.

Salman Khan was at the House of Commons here on Friday, and received the award from Keith Vaz, British Parliament’s longest-serving Asian MP.

“The Global Diversity Award is given to people of immense stature in terms of what they have done for diversity in the world, and he is certainly one of them,” Vaz said here.

Vaz praised Salman for being “not just a megastar for Indian and world cinema, but also someone who has done so much for humanitarian causes”.

Salman, who looked dapper at the event and runs the Being Human NGO, said: “Thank you for the respect and honour you have given me. My father would have never thought… But the amount of respect you guys have given me, thank you so much for it.”

The actor is in Britain for his Da-Bangg Tour, and he is visiting the country after a decade.

The tour, which will take place in Birmingham on Saturday and in London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, will also feature artistes like Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhudheva, Sooraj Pancholi and Badshah.

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan but the sequel is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor was last seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight which was a flop affair at the box office minting only 121.25 crores at the box office. The film features late. Om Puri, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan and Matin Rey Tangu.