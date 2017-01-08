Looks like 2016 will be a year of box office clashes. The year is taking off with one of the biggest clashes with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees releasing together. Another big news is that Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor may be headed for a clash too.

While we recently learnt that Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on 22nd December, 2017, there is yet another release scheduled over the same weekend.

Ranbir’s Sanjay Dutt biopic which is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani is also slated to release in the same week this year.

What’s interesting is that the clash may not just be a professional one but may also have a personal reason for it. Tiger Zinda Hai stars Ranbir’s ex girlfriend Katrina Kaif as the lead. Also, with the recent reports of a fall out between Salman and Sanjay Dutt, there may be many reasons for the two films to collide.

An official announcement on the release date of Dutt biopic is still awaited and we’ll have to see if the clash will be averted,