Popatlal made sure that Salman Khan comes to Gokuldham Society. That too for a selfie with Jilmil and Popatlal. Everybody knows that only eligible bachelor in Gokuldham Society. And he is a bachelor because he hasn’t got the right partner for life. Now Jilmil, a pretty girl, comes to meet him and tells him that she I sin love with him. But she has one condition for the marriage – a selfie with Salman Khan.

“It’s the third time that Salman has come to promote his film on our show. He knows all the actors by name and they all had good time interacting with him. He praised the unity and affection for each other amongst the residents of Gokuldham Society,” says the creator and producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi. And comments our apna Popatlal, “Salman is very cool actor. Once on the sets, he is very cooperative. Post selfie for the story sequence for the episode, he took selfie with everybody. Tapu sena specially had great time interacting with him. Sohail Khan is very positive. Let’s see when will we have them next.”

This track will begin from 14th June 2017 and will run through for two week. The much-awaited film of Salman Khan release on this EID!

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam.

Other than promoting his film Tubelight, Salman Khan is busy shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film “Tiger Zinda Hai“. The film features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. It is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 film “Ek Tha Tiger“.