After Salman Khan essayed a wrestler in Sultan, it’s his brother Sohail Khan’s turn. However, Sohail will not be essaying a wrestler in any film but he will be doing that on the small screen! In a project that will mark Salman’s debut as a producer on TV, Sohail will be stepping into the shoes of one of the greatest wrestlers of the world, Gama Pehalwan.

Ghulam Mohammed, also known as Gama Pehalwan or The Great Gama was born in Amritsar into an ethnic Kashmiri family on 22nd May 1878. Undefeated in a career spanning over 52 years, he is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. After Independence in 1947, Gama moved to Pakistan. He breathed his last on 23rd May 1960 in Lahore at the age of 82. As per reports, the pilot episode has already been shot, while casting for the other episodes is still going on.

Sohail will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight alongside Salman Khan, which releases on 23rd June. According to director Kabir Khan, Salman plays a ‘different and challenging kind of role’ in the movie, the story of which is based on the Hollywood film Little Boy. Kabir revealed that Sohail is doing an important role in Tubelight.

Talking about the chemistry of both the brothers, Kabir said, “They both are brothers and obviously they love each other a lot, so it was easy for me. As a director, if I have to establish that there is love between two brothers, then I get to see that very easily between Sohail and Salman because of their body language and their reactions with each other. I really enjoyed working with both of them.”

Tubelight marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and also stars late actor Om Puri.