Salman Khan & Priyanka Chopra Are A Part Of Variety’s List Of 500 Influential Business Leaders

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been included in the 12 Indian faces in Variety’s list of 500 ‘influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry.’ The list also includes directors Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, producer Ekta Kapoor, and the Ambani brothers, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Punit Goenka, Kishore Lulla, Uday Shankar and Subhash Chandra.

Priyanka Chopra’s profile talks about her Miss World title, her Bollywood Debut and her American TV show Quantico. It also mentions her work as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights and the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

The profile mentions her social initiatives that have helped the underprivileged children. “Besides her acting, Chopra also takes time to sing and has released three singles — “In My City,” which aired during NFL games; “Exotic,” with Pitbull; and “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s song,” the profile says.

As for Salman Khan, his profile talks about his latest films, his stint with the reality show Bigg Boss and his charitable trust ‘Being Human’. Salman’s legal troubles also find a mention in the article. “Salman was exonerated in 2015 on charges of culpable homicide in a 2002 hit and run case but in 2016, the case was admitted in India’s Supreme Court. Also in 2016, a 2006 case where Salman was accused of poaching an endangered species was admitted to the Supreme Court,” the profile reads.

The website also mentions that he is a one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades.

India’s contribution of 12 names makes it sixth biggest contributor on the list, following US (362), UK (28), China (20), France (16) and Germany (15). Actors Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, singer Katy Perry, Drake, Jennifer Lopez and several other names also made it to the list.