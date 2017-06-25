Salman Khan Praises Sunil Grover, Says He Feels Incompetent In Front Of Him

Superstar Salman Khan, who had done a promotional show for his film Tubelight” with Sunil Grover, says he is the only comedian who is not doing comedy, but just immerses himself in a character and makes people laugh.

Salman didn’t go to Kapil Sharma’s show, but chose to do “Super Night With Tubelight” with Sunil and Ali Asgar.

Asked about whether this is a sign of a sour relationship with Kapil, Salman said at an event here on Friday: “Do I need to answer your question?”

Praising Sunil, Salman said: “When Sohail (Khan) and I were watching him, I thought, I was the most incompetent actor — the way he played Mr. Bachchan’s (Amitabh Bachchan) role or Dr. Gulati and Guthhi’s role… He doesn’t try to do comedy. He just plays the character.

“He is the only one comedian who is not doing comedy. He just plays the character and while doing that he is serious and joking or laughing. When you see Sunil, he doesn’t look like a comedian.

“People have very funny faces or they are sweet and cute, so that makes people laugh. But he is a serious looking guy and the ways he pulls of these acts, is simply outstanding.”

Salman spoke at an event where he joined hands with PVR Cinemas for his charitable organisation Being Human.

Asked about business expansion, he said: “For now, Being Human clothing, jewellery and e-cycle brands are doing really well. I am going slow at the moment and will take one step at a time.”

The actor was also questioned about his thoughts about making films tax-free.

“I feel every good film should be declared tax-free, but if all films are declared tax-free, then what will the government earn through revenues? So we have to consider that as well. I feel imposing tax is a good thing, but it shouldn’t be increased continuously.”