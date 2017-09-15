Salman Khan. who from time to time, has been seen posting some super cute video with his nephew Ahil. He has posted another video with the caption, “With Ahil in London over breakfast .”

The little champ, Ahil, is seen having breakfast with his macho-mamujaan. He teases Salman as he offers a bite of the food to him then takes back and eats himself.

With Ahil in London over breakfast . pic.twitter.com/1Fwx1vGVFy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 15, 2017

Salman Khan erupts with his signature laugh giving Ahil a cute look with a mini hug. Salman Khan is in London as he just completed the Abu Dhabi schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai. He will reunite with Katrina Kaif in this film which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.