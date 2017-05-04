Salman Khan planning to launch TV actress Mouni Roy?

Salman Khan is known for launching fresh faces in Bollywood. He has launched names like Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha in the past. But presently, Television beauty Mouni Roy seems to have been the center of Salman’s attention! If reports are to go by, Bhaijaan is planning to launch the Naagin actress in Bollywood!

Model turned actress from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Mouni Roy is a household name in India due to her work in television. She first grabbed eyeballs as Krishnatulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s famous daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 10 years ago. Her performance as Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev was also loved by the audience. But she is known mostly for her work in Naagin. In fact, the 31-year-old actress recently bagged the Golden Petal Award for Best Actress (Female) for her stint on the soap’s second season. Well, we guess she has not just won the hearts of the Indian audience with her performance but also impressed superstar Salman Khan, so much so that he is planning to launch her in Bollywood!

Mouni met Salman on the sets of the 8th season of reality show Bigg Boss, which he hosts. She later appeared in seasons 9 and 10 of the show as well. The grapevine is abuzz that these days she is often being spotted near Salman’s Galaxy Apartment, a trend common with newcomers in Bollywood. A friend of the actor has revealed to a portal that Salman has found a lot of untapped potential in Mouni and he had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg! In fact, there are chances that Mouni might be cast in one of Salman’s forthcoming home productions!

To launch their career under the banner of Salman Khan Productions or opposite the superstar himself is something every budding actor dreams of. Let’s see how beautifully Mouni utilizes this opportunity.