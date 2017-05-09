Sara Ali Khan is one star kid who is enjoying the maximum limelight even before her Bollywood debut. There have been continuous reports and speculations about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara’s much-awaited Bollywood debut but nothing has been confirmed as yet. Adding to the list is a fresh report which says that Sara Ali Khan will be launched in Bollywood by none other than Salman Khan! Adding to the surprise is another piece of information which says that Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma will also be making his Bollywood debut opposite Sara!

As per reports, Sara has read the script of the film, which is a love story and is expected to come on board soon. There are speculations that Karan Johar might be producing the film but there is no confirmation of this news as yet. We assume Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Aayush and Sara will make a nice on screen couple as Sara is already grabbing eyeballs for being stunning hot while Aayush is handsome!

Earlier there were reports that Sara will make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in a comedy-drama, which will be written and directed Karan Malhotra, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Brothers. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Later there were rumours that she will be seen along with Tiger Shroff in the much-awaited flick Student of the Year 2. But Saif Ali Khan rejected the news in a statement saying, “I would love Sara to be launched by Karan Johar. He is one of the best that we have. I keep reading various reports where I am supposedly averse to her getting launched by Karan because she will apparently become another Alia Bhatt. I would just like to say that if Sara becomes as successful as Alia is, then it will be a matter of pride and happiness for all of us.”

Who will launch Sara finally? Only time has the answer!