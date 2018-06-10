After the humongous success of Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has started working on his next film, which is said to be a larger than life action film with a period backdrop. The director, who is known to be extremely passionate about his work recently revealed that he would not be taking a long break before directing his next film. According to our sources, the director has locked the subject for his next and is in talks with two of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to play the lead.

Depending upon the way final script shapes up and the logistics, Bhansali will finalize one of the two actors and start shooting for the film by April next year. Bhansali has worked with Salman Khan on films like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Sawaariya (Special Appearance) and in the past, the director revealed that he is dying to work with Khan again.

“I am dying to do a film with him (Salman). But the onus is on him and it all depends on him now,” said Bhansali. While promoting Race 3, Salman Khan too hinted at a possibility of team up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The superstar confirmed that he is indeed in talks with the Bhansali for a film and is waiting for him to narrate the final script.

SLB has also worked with Hrithik Roshan on Guzaarish, which he considers one of his most accomplished and special films till date. The director had revealed that he would love to work with Hrithik again, but it would take an amazing script for the two to team up yet again. As his next is an action film, Bhansali thought that apart from Salman, Hrithik Roshan is the only actor who would fit the bill, and he is expected to take the final casting call only once the script is locked by the end of this year.

Salman Khan will soon start working for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, the shooting of which is expected to be wrapped up by February 2019, whereas Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for Super 30, following which he would move on to HRvsTiger, which is an action entertainer produced by YRF.

Apart from his directorial, Bhansali is gearing up to produce two films i.e. Rowdy Rathore 2 (Akshay Kumar) and Sahir Ludhiyanvi Biopic (Shah Rukh Khan) and both the films are currently in the scripting stage. The final call on the future prospects of all the three films is expected to be taken by end of this year after which, we shall all get a clear picture.

Which of the two actors do you want to see in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next? Let us know!