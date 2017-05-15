Salman Khan Or Hrithik Roshan: Who Is Starring In No Entry Sequel?

We had reported earlier that Salman might be seen in the sequel to his 2005 film No Entry! And now, producer Boney Kapoor plans to approach the actor for the same. The producer told a news agency that he is planning to meet Salman Khan very soon and discuss the sequel with him. Informing that the script has been penned keeping Salman in mind, Kapoor said that if the actor is unable to come on board, only then they will explore other possibilities.

Fresh reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan has replaced Salman in the No Entry sequel. However, Boney Kapoor has said that they have not approached the Mohenjo Daro actor for the movie. He was all praises for the Sultan actor and said, “It (story) was worked out with him (Salman) in mind. For us to go ahead with the sequel we will have to chat with him (Salman) first. He is a fantastic guy to work with, we have had a wonderful experience working with him but I would respect his decision (about the sequel).” What if Salman does not agree to do the film? Will Hrithik Roshan be approached for the role? Answering this, the producer said, “We have not approached him (Hrithik). All that (referring to the decision of casting another actor) will happen only after I meet Salman.”

2005 film No Entry, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitley in key roles. The sequel is being made 12 years after the original.

Whether we will be able to see Salman in No Entry Mein Entry or not, we will definitely be able to catch him in a double role in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2! The movie, which is a sequel of Dhawan’s 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan, stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead.