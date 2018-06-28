Salman Khan Or Amitabh Bachchan? Here’s What Happened In Glasgow!

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for his next film Badla in Glasgow, Scotland. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and it is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It seems Big B is having a gala time in Glasgow. He took to his Twitter account and posted about Salman Khan.

In his tweet, the Piku actor wrote that he was mistaken as Salman on the streets of Glasgow.

The reason behind this is because Salman has a huge fan following in Glasgow. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted with his picture, “T 2850 – I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. ” hey Salman Khan how you doin’ .. “

T 2850 – I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. ” hey Salman Khan how you doin’ .. ” pic.twitter.com/RJ5neJXBaj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 27, 2018

Recently, Big B had also tweeted before he started shooting for the film. He wrote, “Whoa! 9.5 hours on the road from London to Glasgow… starting shoot for ‘BADLA’ … pehle din hi badla le liya unit ne (The unit took revenge on the first day of shoot itself).”

The 75-year-old thespian also took to his blog and wrote that it took nine and a half hours on the road to reach the destination because of bad traffic and road blocks.

“But not regrettable at all. Great roads, soft and gentle on the traveller, services stop overs pleasant and enduring… Polite in demeanour, and helpful. a bit lost in the room at the moment, as is always the case, but soon to be adjusted and in comfort,” he added.

The Piku star says the travel has not been tiring for him. “The pretty countryside of Britain, renowned and in fine greenery, the dales as you approach Scotland, and the hospitable people around, simple and courteous quite a departure,” he said.