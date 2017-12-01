Salman Khan, who is known for speaking his heart out, yet again has spilled some beans at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in partnership with CNN-News18 which was held in Delhi on Thursday.

Salman is currently gearing up for his upcoming Christmas release, Tiger Zinda Hai, recently spoke about several things at the event.

He addressed the issues regarding the existence of casting couch in the industry, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most controversial film till date, Padmavati row, Nepotism and his own life. Speaking about the casting couch in industry, Salman said that taking advantage of someone with a promise to give work is disgusting and if he comes across any such person, he would take that person to the cleaners.

When Salman was asked about the existence of the casting couch in the Hindi film industry, he said:

The Kick actor also expressed his views about the on-going controversy of Padmavati and said that a controversy around a film only leads to loss. Speaking about the Padmavati row, Salman said:

Trending

Salman also spoke about the most overrated N word- Nepotism! He said that it was Kangana Ranaut’s controversy that taught him about this word. He said:

When Bhai was asked if he had an interesting life, Salman gave a quirky reply and said:

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s film along with Katrina Kaif. He is also busy shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.

Salman is currently hosting his most controversial television show, Bigg Boss 11. The season 11 is grabbing everybody’s eyeballs because of Hina Khan’s criticizing comments against Dangal fame Sakshi Tanwar and Gauhar Khan. In no time, tweeples started slamming the former for the same.