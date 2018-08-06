Salman Khan: My Biggest Memory Of Navratri Is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Today, the much awaited trailer of LoveRatri was launched in the presence of Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain and the whole Khan family. Debutantes Aayush and Warina completely stole the show in the love tale. The story revolves around the occasion of Navratri and their love story. Talking about Navratri, we all remember Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic number Dholi Tara from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The song has still the same kind of magic on the audiences.

During the trailer launch, Salman remembered that particular song which is still a hit amongst everyone.

When he was asked to share his memory of Navratri, the Kick actor said, “My biggest memory of Navratri is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Doli Taro.” Well, Salman took a long pause after that which left everyone smiling.

Meanwhile, Salman spoke about Aayush and Warina Hussain the debutant actors of Loveratri. Aayush on his part said, “I had 4 months of training in Garba. I bonded well with Warina. We both shared our nervousness. Salman bhai gave me multiple advices on acting. He told me to enjoy and be yourself and to be honest and enjoy every emotion.”

LoveRatri is all slated to hit the theatres on October 5, 2018.