Salman Khan Looks Million Dollars In These Race 3 LEAKED Stills

Salman Khan is known for his amazing style! The audiences are eagerly waiting to see his action sequences and the dream cast of Race 3! Now, a video was leaked from the sets of Race 3 and it had Salman’s action sequences in it. We have taken out some still from that few seconds leaked video.
Race 3 will be taking the action and thrill a notch higher in the third franchise. Race 3 marks the debut of Salman Khan in the franchise, who will be seen leading the Race alongside franchise favourites Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film also will feature an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.
We have now taken a few screenshots from the video:
Salman is seen wearing a plain white t-shirt! With guns, bikes and his style, he is definitely killing it! Well, with this we can surely say this one is going to one of the best action films! Surely increasing our excitement for this one!
Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, this film is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.