Salman Khan To Launch Manushi Chhillar In One Of His Films?

The godfather of many, Salman Khan, might launch the Miss World Manushi Chhillar in a film. Rumours are, Salman could give her a break in one of his films or any from his production house – SKF Films.

An insider revealed to Bollywood Life, “After Manushi won the Miss World 2017 crown, several Bollywood filmmakers wanted to know more about her. After looking at her journey in the competition and her pictures, many filmmakers have sent her offers to be a part of their film. Salman was also impressed and hence, he has also expressed his desire to give Manushi her big Bollywood debut.”

The insider also added, “He might launch her in a SKF production movie or in one of his own movies. Salman has always launched and promoted new and young talent, for example, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan, Sneha Ullal and several others. In a time when there is a dearth of outside talent in the industry, Salman feels Manushi can be the next big thing and hence, he is keen to have her on board as a talent.”

To her Bollywood calling, anytime soon, Manushi said, “I am really excited about travelling next year. We will be visiting four continents, and spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene.”

“Bollywood is just something that is not on my mind as of now so I really can’t say anything about it.”

Manushi also said she loves to read books. She would like to work with Aamir Khan. Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is her favourite actress. She recently also commented on Padmavati row saying, “All Indian women have one thing in common, we don’t feel persecuted for who we are and actually face our challenges head-on.”

“I think that’s what we need to do, we need to be confident about who we are,” she said on the death threats received by Deepika Padukone, who plays the lead in Bhansali’s magnum opus on the Chittor queen.