Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been shooting in scenic locales of Tyrol, Austria currently for Tiger Zinda Hai. The duo have wrapped up shooting in a historic, quaint and visually stunning town for a song. Aptly called the Golden Roof, this town is a favourite of epic Hollywood productions.

Features in Bond flicks Spectre and Quantum of Solace, Golden Roof has gothic architecture unique, and not replicated anywhere else in the world. The town gets it uncommon name from sun rays shining on its bronze, metallic and in a few cases, gold encrusted rooftops of homes and the city centre.

Overlooked by majestic Alpine peaks, this rare gem of a town adds charm to the scenic beauty of Tyrol province, which also boasts of the beautiful university city of Innsbruck.

The portion shot at Golden Roof with Salman and Katrina is expected to be a big visual attraction in the film, and the song shot here will match up to the YRF reputation of unforgettable visual treats onscreen. The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Here are few videos and pictures of both Salman and Katrina being clicked during the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai few days ago, with their fans:

#TigerZindaHai Katrina Kaif on her way to sets pic.twitter.com/7sF2wixEMC — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) March 20, 2017

The crew also shot few scenes at Old Town, Innsbruck last weekend.