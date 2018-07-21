Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif To Reunite & It's Not For Tiger Zinda Hai Sequel.

Bollywood’s Heartthrob Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are always on their fans’ radar, and they can’t stop but look out for the smallest updates they could get on their favourites! The duo was last see in Tiger Zinda Hai and their fans would be excited to hear about what they are up to together.

If a report from Filmfare is to be believed, the Tiger Zinda Hai co-stars will walk the ramp for design maestro Manish Malhotra’s upcoming fashion show on the 1st of August this year. Manish Malhotra is known for bringing together Bollywood’s finest for his alluring shows and this time, the style and star quotient is expected to be soaring high.

Earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had graced the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Manish’s designs and clothes are always most-awaited and with this big news, we sure can’t wait to witness this year’s show.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Bharat. It also stars Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles.The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This will be Zafar’s third outing with the Dabangg actor, with whom he has worked in blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.