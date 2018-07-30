Bollywood’s Bhaijaan – Salman Khan and Chikni Chameli – Katrina Kaif make an adorable pair on-screen and fans love to see them work together. The duo will next be seen in Bharat. From their first project, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), we’ve ranked their movies from worst to best. Check it out below:

5. Partner (2007)

The musical comedy drama had been a blockbuster amongst the viewers, over the years, but it had very little to do with Salman-Katrina’s camaraderie. The film which is a remake of Will Smith starrer Hitch (2005), stars Salman Khan’s pairing against Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif against Govinda.

4. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

Samir (Salman Khan) falls in love with Sonia (Katrina Kaif) in this Hindi romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya was the first that showcased sizzling chemistry between the duo and was highly appreciated by fans. Although, Samir at the end ditches Sonia and chases Naina (Sushmita Sen), however in real life, fans knew it was the beginning of a successful future for their favourite pair in the films.

3. Yuvvraaj (2008)

The movie portrays Katrina Kaif as Anushka Banton, an angelic girl who is passionately in love with Deven (Salman Khan) but refuses to marry him unless her father accepts them willingly. Viewers loved the duo in the movie, specially their chemistry in the two songs, Tu Hi Toh Meri Dost Hain and Tu Muskura.

2. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

The super-hit that earned around 320 crores at the box-office made us admire the couple to a next level. The connection between Salman and Katrina in the movie was prominent enough to make fans fall in love with their pair. The Kabir Khan directorial shows Salman Khan as a RAW agent who develops a soft side towards Zoya (Katrina Kaif) while he tries to befriend her only for the purpose of extracting information from her.

1. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

So far the best movie of the duo. Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger highly admired by the fans and it was the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2017. The movies sees Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) living in Innsbruck with their son after 8 years of escape.