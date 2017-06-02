One of the most loved person from our industry, the heartthrob- Salman Khan attended the IIFA press conference on Thursday with two extremely gorgeous looking ladies, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

On this great occasion, Bhaijaan said to the media, “It always feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement and I look forward to the 2017 IIFA Awards.”

All the people on the stage, including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif seemed very much excited about the main event and just by looking at their love for IIFA this year, we can guess how magnificent and huge the awards night will be.

Well, this time get ready for a beautiful treat because the very beautiful, the very gorgeous- Alia Bhatt will be performing at the IIFA event. This will be her first ever performance at IIFA. We know how amazing a performer she is and if not for anything else, we’ll definitely watch the show for Alia. The star expressed her excitement and said, “I am very excited to be a part of IIFA 2017 as this is going to be my debut at the IIFA Awards after five years in the industry. I am super excited that IIFA is being held in the beautiful city of New York. IIFA is all about togetherness and the celebration of the Indian cinema globally and I eagerly look forward to this celebration.”

At the conference, Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif too spoke to the media. She said, “It is such a great platform that not only showcases the celebration of cinema globally, but also it’s a great opportunity for us to reach out to our fans worldwide. I am excited that this year, it is happening in one of my favourite cities – New York!”

This year IIFA Rocks will be hosted by two most handsome and funny persons alive on this planet, maybe you guessed it right, it’s none other than Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul. The host for awards night will be Karan Johar.

On the awards night we will experience stunning performances from superstars such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and many more.

Tell us how excited are you folks for this event and what all are you guys expecting this year?