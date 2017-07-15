Salman's high hopes from 'Judwaa 2'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan quipped at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards that Varun Dhawan’s “Judwaa 2” could take the success of Indian cinema to the next level globally.

“Judwaa 2” is a sequel to the 1997 Salman starrer “Judwaa“, and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

While chatting about how having the IIFA celebrations in New York could push the industry’s global visibility, Varun told the media here: “Indian cinema is on the global map now with ‘Dangal‘ and ‘Baahubali‘ doing so well… In fact, ‘Baahubali’ has done a lot of business in North America.”

That’s when Salman Khan promptly said: “‘Judwaa 2‘ is going to take it to the next level.”

Asked about the pressure of stepping into Salman’s shoes, Varun said: “We just shot a scene together, but we can’t talk about it.”

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson. It is set to hit the screens on 29th September.

On the work front, Salman has just confirmed that Jacqueline will be paired opposite him in Remo D’Souza’s next. He told DNA, “Yes, Remo’s film will have Jacqueline and me. She’s a superbly talented dancer and she will do a brilliant job.”

The actor added, “My character, in the film, is a widower, who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfil every wish made by his daughter. She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrols his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie trains me to do that. Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya.”

The actor will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif is slated to hit theatres on 22nd December.