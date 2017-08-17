Salman Khan To Join Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Revive Shelved Shuddhi?

Shuddhi is the film that is not ready to get shelved even after so many confirmations, rumours and delaying. Hrithik-Kareena, Varun-Alia and Salman Khan – these were the names that were connected & shelved with the film. It seems this film based on Amish Tripathi’s bestselling novel, The Immortals Of Meluha, is again up to get made.

The film started with the news of starring Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as leads but then they both stepped out. After that Karan Johar took to Twitter in 2014 and tweeted, “#SHHUDDHI will star SALMAN KHAN and will release Diwali 2016…..@shhuddhimovie.” Karan Johar roping Salman Khan in a big budget film directed by Karan Malhotra was a big news. Later, rumours were Salman Khan will not be doing the titular role in the film and it went on hold for some time.

By now everyone knew the movie was jinxed. Later there was news that Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will star in this film. Varun, in an interview, also said that Alia has started training for the film. But again, there was a news of the film getting shelved.

Trending :

Now the news is Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped the rights for Amish Tripathi’s novel and finally this film will see the light of the day. Salman Khan agreed to do this film but only one on condition – if only Bhansali directs this. It would be a treat to see Salman in a magnum-opus drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. SLB is now busy with his ongoing film Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

Salman Khan has Tiger Zinda Hai in his kitty right now and talks for Dabangg 3 are on. Reportedly, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 is currently in its scripting stage and will go on floors in early 2019. Salman will reportedly reprise the role of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil in the sequel. The film is expected to release during the Christmas weekend in 2019.