Yes! You heard it right. Salman Khan was snapped last night attending Mukesh Ambani’s private party and guess who also attended the same bash? Well, it was the most talked about star kid, Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor.

She was earlier snapped partying with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, at the latter’s bash, which he had held for designer Christian Louboutin. She was seen in an amazing picture along with Karan, Manish Malhotra and Alia.

It seems after Salman was spotted leaving the bash, paparazzi snapped Jhanvi leaving too. Ever since their pictures have gone viral, fans have started to speculate how good a pair these two would make on-screen.

There have been speculations about Jhanvi being chosen for then Sairat remake by Karan. Previously, in an interview to DNA, Boney confirmed the news and said, “Yes, Karan has been talking to us about a film for Jhanvi and we’ve given consent. But we don’t know which project it would be. Since Karan has recently acquired the remake rights of Sairat it is being presumed that our daughter would be launched in this project.”

Previously, Karan Johar has launched other star kids such as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who now have high flying careers in B town.

On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. He has finished shooting the first schedule in scenic locales of Austria.

“Freezing journey comes to end as Salman Khan wraps first shooting schedule of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in Tyrol, Austria,” director Ali Abbas Zafar had tweeted last week.

A sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai will see Salman reunite with actress Katrina Kaif on screen.

The action sequences of the film have been directed by Tom Struthers, who has worked on Hollywood movies like The Dark Knight and Inception.